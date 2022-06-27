Green Day's Armstrong to renounce citizenship over Roe

(CNN) — The man who wrote the ballad "Good riddance" may be saying exactly that to the United States.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship.

In the aftermath of the supreme court's decision to overturn Roe versus Wade.

On Friday, during a Green Day show at London Stadium, Armstrong told the audience that he will be moving to the United Kingdom.

Time will tell if he actually makes a permanent trek across the Atlantic.

Armstrong wasn't the only musician to sound off on the Roe decision.

Other performers including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar have also blasted the Supreme Court for eliminating the federal right to get an abortion.