Grandmother tricks scammer preying on elderly

SEAFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island grandmother is being praised by police after she helped them catch an alleged scammer seeking to prey on the elderly.

Newsday reported the 73-year-old woman received a call Thursday from a man pretending to be her grandson who said he’d been charged with driving under the influence and needed cash to post bail.

The woman, a retired police dispatcher who didn’t want her last name used, knew it was a scam since her grandchildren are too young to drive, but she played along with the ruse and contacted Nassau County police.

A man saying he was her grandson’s lawyer called and said he needed $8,000 and that a bail bondsman would stop by to pick up the money.

By the time someone arrived to collect the money, police were waiting inside the house and they tackled him in her front yard and arrested him. The 28-year-old was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny.

“I can’t believe I did this,” the woman said. “At my age I can’t believe I actually told them to come to my house.”