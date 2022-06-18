Watch
Grand Prairie police searching for missing 17-year-old

(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Chadrick Avery
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 18:55:25-04

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 17-year-old Chadrick Avery.

Avery is 5'6 and was last seen on Friday at 11:00 p.m. on the 900 Block of Duncan Perry Road in Grand Prairie, Texas.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and Nike-brand tennis shoes.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 160 pounds.

Avery is classified as a missing person with intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Praire Police Department at (972) 237-8700.

