Gov. Greg Abbott tours tornado damage in Salado

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott toured tornado damage in Salado, Texas on Saturday after this week's high-end EF3 tornado ripped through an area east of the small town, causing significant damage.

"I've never seen such a strong spirit as what I was able to see today," Abbott said after meeting with people affected by the severe weather. "They will make this area better than it was before the tornado struck."

@GregAbbott_TX in Salado today touring the damage left from Tuesday's high-end EF3 tornado. Watch his answer on what this disaster says about the spirit of Texans to overcome and rebuild. Full report from @NakeaSimon tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/iY1EAE9GeD — Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) April 16, 2022

The governor said the total number of damaged homes is up to 70, an increase from the previous estimate of 61.

Abbott said it was a miracle no one was killed in the severe weather on Tuesday that injured 23 others.

The governor toured damage in parts of Bell County directly impacted by the storm and offered an Easter weekend message of hope and resiliency for recovery efforts.

