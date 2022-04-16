Watch
News

Actions

Gov. Greg Abbott tours tornado damage in Salado

Gov. Greg Abbott tours tornado damage in Salado
KXXV
Texas governor Greg Abbott said 70 homes were damaged in Tuesday's EF3 tornado outside Salado. He called it a "miracle" no one was killed in the severe weather that injured 23 people.
Gov. Greg Abbott tours tornado damage in Salado
Tornado strikes Salado, Texas leaving at least 23 people injured, officials said
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 14:26:29-04

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott toured tornado damage in Salado, Texas on Saturday after this week's high-end EF3 tornado ripped through an area east of the small town, causing significant damage.

"I've never seen such a strong spirit as what I was able to see today," Abbott said after meeting with people affected by the severe weather. "They will make this area better than it was before the tornado struck."

The governor said the total number of damaged homes is up to 70, an increase from the previous estimate of 61.

Abbott said it was a miracle no one was killed in the severe weather on Tuesday that injured 23 others.

The governor toured damage in parts of Bell County directly impacted by the storm and offered an Easter weekend message of hope and resiliency for recovery efforts.

RELATED

23 injured in Bell County: Central Texas tornadoes cause widespread damage

GALLERY: SEVERE WEATHER, TORNADOES CAUSE DAMAGE IN CENTRAL TEXAS

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019