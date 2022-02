WACO, Texas — Receiving the endorsement of the National Rifle Association and the Texas State Rifle Association, Gov. Greg Abbott stumped Wednesday in Waco.

Announcing support for Abbott, who is seeking a third term, during the gubernatorial campaign stop were Charles Cotton, president of the National Rifle Association, and Darryl Valdez, president of the Texas State Rifle Association.

In the March 1 primary, Abbott is squaring off against seven Republican hopefuls.