Good Samaritan killed helping stranded driver change tire on Houston freeway: Police

HOUSTON — A 42-year-old man is dead after trying to help another driver with a flat tire on a major Houston freeway, police said.

As first published by ABC13, the good Samaritan had parked his Dodge Ram pickup around 7:00 p.m. Monday on the I-610 North Loop, directly in front of the stranded driver's Hyundai Sante Fe.

Police said the man was helping change the tire when a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The Corolla was then sent toward the shoulder, hitting both the Sante Fe and the good Samaritan, killing him on scene, police said.

Police said the driver responsible for causing the chain-reaction crash fled the scene and did not stop at any point to render aid.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston PD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.