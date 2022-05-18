Watch
News

Actions

GoFundMe started for Michigan girl who lost nose after dog attack

GoFundMe.PNG
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Mohammad Hasher/GoFundMe)
GoFundMe.PNG
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:03:41-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Michigan family is asking for donations after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a dog, causing her to lose her nose.

Noor is set to need extensive at-home monitoring as she undergoes weeks of facial reconstructive surgery.

"Noor has weathered all too much trauma and has been handling this tragedy like a champ," said the family in a statement.

The family is describing the incident as a "random attack" and it is unknown at this time the status of the dog.

"Our family is a low-income single mother home in which my mom works 3 jobs and we all work to make ends meet,

"We hope to use the funds raised to find Noor a surgeon that can either create a prosthetic or provide a rhinoplasty," said Mohammad Hasher, GoFundMe organizer.

To make a donation today, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019