GoFundMe started for Michigan girl who lost nose after dog attack

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Michigan family is asking for donations after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a dog, causing her to lose her nose.

Noor is set to need extensive at-home monitoring as she undergoes weeks of facial reconstructive surgery.

"Noor has weathered all too much trauma and has been handling this tragedy like a champ," said the family in a statement.

The family is describing the incident as a "random attack" and it is unknown at this time the status of the dog.

"Our family is a low-income single mother home in which my mom works 3 jobs and we all work to make ends meet,

"We hope to use the funds raised to find Noor a surgeon that can either create a prosthetic or provide a rhinoplasty," said Mohammad Hasher, GoFundMe organizer.

