GoFundMe launched for San Antonio trailer tragedy victim

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched for one of the victims of the San Antonio trailer tragedy.

Adela Betulia Ramires Quezada was one of 53 people discovered in a trailer left abandoned outside San Antonio last month.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this,” Quezada's mother said in an interview.

“She wasn’t a woman who would get into trouble — all she wanted to do was be with me.”

The 27-year-old is reported to have died of asphyxiation and heat exposure while attempting to reunite with her mother.

Investigators have since learned there was no sign of any water or working A/C inside the trailer that was left abandoned in record June heat.

Police said the 16 people that were recovered alive from the trailer were, "too weak" to pull themselves out when authorities arrived.

Organized by her aunt, the family plans on using the funds to return the young woman's body to Honduras for her funeral.

