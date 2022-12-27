GoFundMe launched for lead maintenance worker fatally mistaken as burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A GoFundMe has been launched after a maintenance worker was fatally mistaken as a burglar in Grand Prairie, Texas.

As first published by WFAA, Cesar Montelongo, 53, was shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex during this recent Artic blast.

Police said Montelongo had been checking for frozen or busted waterlines when a resident spotted him on his balcony, believed his apartment was being burglarized and shot him through the window.

Upon arrival, police said they found Montelongo on the resident's balcony, injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

Montelongo was then transported to a hospital where police said he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the resident stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities - he was not arrested.

This case is currently being referred to the Tarrant County grand jury for review, police said.

The Montelongos were said to have been planning their 29th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day.

Montelongo Sr. leaves behind a wife and five sons - his family told WFAA that he had been the lead maintenance worker at the apartment complex for 16 years.

"We don't know who the suspect is," the victim's son told WFAA.

"We don't know what state they were in. We just know that that happened,"

(WFAA: The Montelongo family)

"My dad was a huge man of faith," he added.

"My mother is a huge woman of faith. And so we're just believing and trying to get through it,"

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.