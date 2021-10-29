Watch
Help us bring joy to a local teenager in need this holiday season by donating a gift

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 29, 2021
There are many Holiday Toy Drives that bring joy to children in this area. 

However, teenagers are often not the focus of these drives. 

Total Placement Staffing is teaming up with 25 News to bring cheer to these local teenagers.

Gift ideas

  • Gift cards - Starbucks, Amazon, fast food, entertainment, shoe stores, clothing stores, Visa gift cards
  • Game boards, electronics, bath items, novelty Items, jewelry

If you would like to contribute, your generous donations can be dropped off at Total Placement Staffing Solutions; 7530 Bosque Blvd. Waco.  254-751-7313

We will be accepting donations from Nov 9. through Dec 17.  between the hours of 8:00 a.m. & 5:00 p.m.

