Watch Now
News

Actions

Georgia governor declares state of emergency after severe flooding

Georgia governor sues in attempt to block Atlanta ordinance requiring masks in public
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ron Harris/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, pool)
Georgia governor sues in attempt to block Atlanta ordinance requiring masks in public
Posted at 7:46 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 20:46:55-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon after severe flooding.

Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia has been so heavy, CNN Weather is calling it a one-in-200-year event.

Severe flooding caused by as much as a foot of rain in Chattooga and Floyd Counties closed roads and flooded businesses.

Several areas are under flash flood emergency warnings.

The Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to seek higher ground and stay there until the danger passes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019