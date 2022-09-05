Georgia governor declares state of emergency after severe flooding

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon after severe flooding.

Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia has been so heavy, CNN Weather is calling it a one-in-200-year event.

Severe flooding caused by as much as a foot of rain in Chattooga and Floyd Counties closed roads and flooded businesses.

Several areas are under flash flood emergency warnings.

The Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to seek higher ground and stay there until the danger passes.