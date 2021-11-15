George P. Bush running for attorney general in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — George P. Bush has announced that he will be running for Texas Attorney General.

"This morning, I formally filed to put my name on the ballot for Texas Attorney General," said Bush in his announcement. "As Land Commissioner, I’ve had the privilege to serve Texans from all walks of life, from oil and gas workers in west Texas to Veterans returning from deployment."

Bush went on to note that he's "disgusted" with Ken Paxton's "incompetence and corruption" as well as his "abuse of taxpayer dollars."

He also expressed his frustration with the Biden administration, and accused the administration of "trampling Texas values."

"I’m outraged at the federal government coming after our Texas way of life," said Bush.

Bush has listed securing the U.S. border to Mexico, supporting law enforcement and arresting human traffickers as some of his top priorities should he be elected.

"This campaign is bigger than you or me," Bush said in his statement.

It’s time for Texans to be represented by an Attorney General who is focused on confronting the challenges facing Texans rather than someone who abuses public office for personal gain."