Gatesville woman killed in single-vehicle rollover: DPS

Posted at 8:42 AM, Dec 07, 2022
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on FM 1829 in Coryell County, about 9.6 miles east of Gatesville.

Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell pronounced Brooke Rene Lovelady-McCrone of Gatesville dead on scene after the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lovelady-McCrone was traveling north “at an unsafe speed” in a 2003 Ford Ranger.

“The Ford left the roadway, and lost control in the bar ditch,” a DPS news release said Wednesday. “The Ford collided into a fence and overturned.”

The crash remains under investigation.

“Texas DPS reminds everyone inside a vehicle is required by law to wear their seatbelt,” the DPS release said. “Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of serious bodily injury or death when involved in a traffic crash."

25 News will provide additional details if they become available.

