Watch Now
News

Actions

Gatesville officer terminated, charged with assault of a pregnant woman

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 14:39:48-04

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department has identified and terminated an officer arrested while off-duty Tuesday. He was arrested by a Copperas Cove police officer.

Former officer Bryan Nimerick has been charged with assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000.

Gatesville PD says they "received the arrest report, as well as video and photographic evidence, gathered by the Copperas Cove Police Department... [and] Chief Bradford Hunt found clear and incontrovertible proof that Bryan Nimerick’s actions constituted an egregious violation of the public trust and conduct unbecoming a Gatesville Police Officer."

Nimerick's employment was terminated by the department on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019