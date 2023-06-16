Gatesville officer terminated, charged with assault of a pregnant woman

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department has identified and terminated an officer arrested while off-duty Tuesday. He was arrested by a Copperas Cove police officer.

Former officer Bryan Nimerick has been charged with assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000.

Gatesville PD says they "received the arrest report, as well as video and photographic evidence, gathered by the Copperas Cove Police Department... [and] Chief Bradford Hunt found clear and incontrovertible proof that Bryan Nimerick’s actions constituted an egregious violation of the public trust and conduct unbecoming a Gatesville Police Officer."

Nimerick's employment was terminated by the department on Friday.