Garth Brooks returning to North Texas after 7 years

ARLINGTON, Texas — Country music legend Garth Brooks is embarking on a stadium tour that's taking him all around the world, including Texas!

He's making a stop in Arlington, which marks his first time in North Texas in seven years.

This will also be his very first time headlining at AT&T Stadium.

If you'd like to grab tickets to Garth's upcoming concert, tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

There are three ways to get tickets:

Online via Ticketmaster, by phone or through the Ticketmaster mobile app.

There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

Also, there will no ticket sales at the venue's box office.

The concert is Saturday, July 30 at 7 P.M.