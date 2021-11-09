Gallery: 'Walker County Jane Doe' identified 41 years later

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Walker County Sheriff's Office announces identity of Jane Doe who was found dead on Nov. 1, 1980. KXXV

Photo of Sherri Jarvis, 13, next to composite sketch. KXXV

Photos of Sherri Jarvis. She was found dead in Walker County on Nov. 1, 1980. She remained a Jane Doe for 41 years. KXXV

Walker County Sheriff's Office announces identity of Jane Doe who was found dead on Nov. 1, 1980. KXXV

Statement from family of Sherri Jarvis KXXV

Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas where Sherri Ann Jarvis is buried. KXXV

Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas. KXXV

Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas. KXXV

Card left on Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas. KXXV

Prev 1 / Ad Next