Gallery: 'Walker County Jane Doe' identified 41 years later

Walker County Sheriff's Office announces identity of Jane Doe who was found dead on Nov. 1, 1980.

Walker County Jane Doe1.jpg
Walker County Sheriff's Office announces identity of Jane Doe who was found dead on Nov. 1, 1980.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe2.jpg
Photo of Sherri Jarvis, 13, next to composite sketch.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe4.jpg
Photos of Sherri Jarvis. She was found dead in Walker County on Nov. 1, 1980. She remained a Jane Doe for 41 years.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe3.jpg
Walker County Sheriff's Office announces identity of Jane Doe who was found dead on Nov. 1, 1980.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe5.jpg
Statement from family of Sherri JarvisPhoto by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe12.jpg
Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas where Sherri Ann Jarvis is buried.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe11.jpg
Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe10.jpg
Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas.Photo by: KXXV
Walker County Jane Doe13.jpg
Card left on Sherri Ann Jarvis's grave in Huntsville, Texas.Photo by: KXXV

Gallery: 'Walker County Jane Doe' identified 41 years later

