AP Gallery: Tornado devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky

People survey damage from a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Sam Willett helps to salvage items from a friends' home Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Attorney Chuck Foster talks on the phone Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in what was his law office before it was destroyed in Friday's storm in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

In a view from this aerial photo, people walk amidst destruction from a recent tornado in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Judy Burton becomes emotional while standing outside her apartment building, which was severely damaged in Friday's tornados, in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Burton and her dog barely escaped as one of the most devastating tornados in American history tore apart her town of 10,000 people. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro) Associated Press

Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law's apartment through a collapsed wall Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Ronald Hayes sits in a shelter in Wingo, Ky., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after his home was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the town on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) Associated Press

Timothy McDill walks near his tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Men sort through a destroyed business Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

People help retrieve items from a destroyed home Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

Tony Parrott looks through his daughter's damaged apartment unit after a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Associated Press

