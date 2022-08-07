GALLERY: ‘Golden Girls’ LA pop-up restaurant has the golden touch
Picture it: A vacant Beverly Hills bistro has been transformed into the set of a 1980s sitcom about four women living in Miami — but it’s also a working restaurant.
A sign referring to the Shady Pines Nursing Home in the television series "The Golden Girls" is pictured behind the bar at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Patio seating is pictured at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cheesecake and cookie dessert items are displayed on the bar at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The theme song to the television series "The Golden Girls" is featured in neon lettering at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The main seating area of the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant is pictured, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cheesecake dessert items are pictured in front of a portrait of "The Golden Girls" cast at the Golden Girls Kitchen pop-up restaurant, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The pop-up only has reservations through the end of October. But there are plans to take it on the road to New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami.