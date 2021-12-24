Watch
Gallery: Christmas Eve fire damages 16 units at Waco apartment complex, 33 displaced

Thirty-three people have been displaced after fire damaged 16 units at a Waco apartment complex on Christmas Eve. Officials are working with the Red Cross to find those who have been displaced a temporary place to stay, according to the Waco Fire Department.

