GALLERY: A WORLD UNITED FOR UKRAINE

People walk down the bulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' ahead of a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Pro-Ukrainian people hold banners and Ukrainian flags during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, after Russian troops have launched an invasion on Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A video screen displays the Ukrainian flag, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Demonstrators hold a banner in the Ukrainian colors during a protest against the Russian invasion and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, outside the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The demonstration that gathered thousands was called by seven of the main Portuguese political parties across the political spectrum. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Faithful display Ukrainian flags during Pope Francis' Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Women take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A protester raises a placard during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Protesters take part in a demonstration, in support of Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country’s south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Paul White)

People with a Ukrainian flag protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Wenceslaw square, in Prague, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Michaela Rihova/CTK via AP)

Demonstrators display a heart made of balloons featuring colors from the Ukrainian flags as they march during a rally in support of Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A carnivalist with a banner reading "Stop Putin - Stop War" follows the traditional Funken bivouac of the carnival Traditionscorps Rote Funken in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Despite the attack on Ukraine, some carnival events and concerts are taking place. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

