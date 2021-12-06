GALLERY: A world ablaze, captured by AP photographers in 2021

Share Facebook

A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Haitian migrants wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Sept. 19, 2021, to avoid deportation to Haiti from the U.S. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Hindu devotees leave after performing rituals on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 10, 2021, during the Chhath Puja festival, held to thank the sun god for sustaining life on earth. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Migrants sit on the deck of the Sea Watch-3 rescue ship in the Maltese search and rescue zone on Oct. 19, 2021. In the prior two days, the ship had rescued 412 migrants from seven different boats in distress and was asking for a safe port to disembark them. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)

Daphne Lendor attempts to force-feed beans to her daughter, who refuses to eat, at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence at the Saint Yves Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Sofia cradles her 2-month-old baby, Abdul, as he undergoes treatment at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A gang member points an imaginary weapon at a rival gang on a corner that divides control of two gangs in the Bel Air neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A sculpture rests in front of a Grizzly Flats home destroyed by the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, Calif., on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Palestinians walk past the remains of a 15 story building that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants, mostly from Haiti, as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Police in riot gear patrol near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2021, during a rally by allies of former President Donald Trump to support what they call “political prisoners” from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A firefighter places his hand on engraved names on the south memorial pool during a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A child weeps as he is unloaded from an inflatable raft after being smuggled into the United States across the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, on March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during a procession to mark Ashoura in New Delhi, India, on Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Simone Biles of the United States trains on vault for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on July 22, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kian Navales poses at home in Quezon city, Philippines, on July 6, 2021, holding a pillow with a photo on it of his late father, Arthur, who died from COVID-19. Navales, who also had the virus, says he misses going out for noodles with his dad. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Performers dressed as rescue workers gather around the Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, on June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Relatives and neighbors wail during the funeral of Waseem Ahmed, a policeman who was killed in a shootout, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Khushi Mir, left, a transgender Kashmiri, relaxes with friends after a meeting of community members in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on June 4, 2021. Khushi and four young boys have begun a volunteer group to distribute food kits to the transgender community. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. In war-torn Tigray, it is not just that people are starving; it is that many are being starved, The Associated Press found. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Anti-government protesters angry over proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions clash with police in Madrid, Colombia, on the outskirts of Bogota, on May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Men carry a dead child pulled from the rubble of a destroyed residential building in Gaza City following Israeli airstrikes on May 16, 2021, that flattened three buildings and killed at least two dozen people, according to medics. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma)

Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as superhero Captain America, greets children and encourages them to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Villas on the fronds of the Jumeirah Palm Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are seen from the observation deck of The View at The Palm Jumeirah on April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Stephen Mudoga, 12, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru county, Kenya, on March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Nega Chekole, 30, a farmer and Tigrayan refugee from Humera, touches his stitched wound in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, on March 14, 2021. Chekole says he was shot by militias before the war broke out in November 2020. Tigrayans by the thousands now take shelter within sight of the homeland they left behind in northern Ethiopia, some of them told to leave or be killed. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021, while inside Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

