Fundraising: Oglesby Lions Club teaching classes on what to do during rattlesnake encounter

OGLESBY, Texas — The Oglesby Community Center is educating Snake Show attendees this weekend on what and what not to do if they encounter a rattlesnake.

The tickets for this event are $5 per person (kids five and under are free), and showtimes run at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be food vendors, buggy and train rides, live music, a blood drive hosted by Carter Blood Care, classic cars and motorcycles for viewing, free parking and concessions by Oglesby ISD, and the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department will have breakfast available for purchase both Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 10 a.m.

Event proceeds will benefit the Oglesby community including giving out scholarships to local students, money towards the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department, and glasses for the visually impaired children who attend the Texas Lion Camp in Kerrville.