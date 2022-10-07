Fundraiser made for newborn partially paralyzed after mom shot while pregnant

NEW ORLEANS — A victim of gun violence before being born- A New Orleans mother is bringing awareness and asks for help after she was shot while pregnant, resulting in her newborn being partially paralyzed.

On March 24, Blossom K. Ruffins was born to Harmonese Pleasant via emergency c-section after Pleasant was walking outside her home on the phone and felt a sudden "sharp pain." Pleasant was rushed to one hospital and Blossom flown to another after doctors learned the newborn herself was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a GoFundMe.

Blossom is the daughter of local New Orleans musician and restauranteur Kermit Ruffins, according to ABC affiliate WGNO.

The Ruffins and Pleasant families shared that Blossom endured a gunshot wound to her chest cavity, causing a spinal cord injury at birth that possibly could prevent mobility from her belly button and down.

Doctors also found bullet fragments in her body and blood in her urine.

Blossom spent weeks in the NICU to monitor her breathing and feeding, family members said.

Blossom is now six months old and the families owe thousands in medical bills. The Ruffins and Pleasant families are building a home that will cater to the needs Blossom may have as she grows.