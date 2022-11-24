Friends for Life hosts 25th annual Thanksgiving food handout

WACO, Texas — Friends for Life brought back their annual Thanksgiving meal handout on Thursday.

It was the 25th year for the event and they were able to serve more than 400 people in and around Waco.

"We are so blessed with people that care so much about our community and people who are in a situation where they are less fortunate than we are at this particular time," Executive Director Inez Russell told 25 News.

Volunteers started cooking and packaging the food early in the morning. Everything was then delivered by 10 a.m. by more volunteers, like the Byrd family.

"Our family had some sickness in our immediate family, so our thanksgiving got canceled," Matt Byrd said. "We thought it would be cool to get to serve other people since we didn't get with our family."

He and his wife, Katie, were using the change of plans to teach their children some important lessons.

"One, there are people in need who aren't fortunate as we are," Matt said. "Two, maybe a heart to want to serve others. And for us specifically, to show everyone who Christ is and how he loves everyone."

Their family was just one of the many who showed up to give back to the community, many of which have returned year after year.

"A lot of people have made Friends for Thanksgiving part of their Thanksgiving," Russell said. "They come here in the morning and help us deliver meals to people who may otherwise not have had thanksgiving and are homebound, can't get out to a restaurant."

Each meal included turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and pie.

