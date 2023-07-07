Friday good news: Iris turns 100

LAMPASAS — Most Central Texans will remember this July week because of the 4th.

Iris Dye has another reason. One hundred of them to be exact.

The Lampasas resident celebrated 100 turns around the sun this week.

Originally from Oklahoma, Iris now calls the Caraday assisted living facility in Lampasas home so she can be closer to family.

She is a mother to three, a grandmother to nine, a great-grandmother to 15 and even has one great, great grandchild.

Wow.

To celebrate, her friends and family gathered at Caraday Thursday to hold a party in her honor.

“Love you, Mom."

Congratulations on making it to 100. We still have a few more to go,” said Herbetta Gondorchin, her daughter.

Iris still has a few hobbies, including polka dancing.

A big ‘Happy Birthday’ to Iris from all of us at 25 News.