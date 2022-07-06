Free Grubhub+ for Amazon Prime users for 1 year

Amazon Prime members can earn a free year of Grubhub+ membership as of Wednesday.

Amazon.com Services LLC, commonly known just as Amazon, has entered into an agreement with Grubhub's parent company Just Eat Takeaway, or JET.

JET stated in a press release it is one of the world's largest online food delivery marketplaces headquartered in Amsterdam with over 634,000 partners with operations in North & South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Grubhub+ users receive unlimited access to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and additional member-only perks and rewards, the statement read.

"Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers," said Adam DeWitt, CEO of Grubhub.

JET stated the agreement is expected to grow Grubhub+ membership while not negatively impacting its earnings and cash flow for 2022.

As of Wednesday, the agreement is automatically renewed each year unless either party terminates the relationship in accordance with their agreement.

