Four bears spotted in Chesapeake tree

Tracy Abbott
Posted at 11:36 AM, Dec 27, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One neighbor got a few surprises in a tree next door to her when she woke up on Monday!

She spotted four bears in a tree on Bruin Drive which is near Western Branch High School in Chesapeake.

Neighbor and resident Tracy Abbott told News 3 these bears were in their neighbors tree as of Monday morning.

Abbott isn’t sure why the bears are in the tree, but said it looks like they could be sleeping.

News 3 got to the scene Monday morning and saw the bears are high up in the tree.

Police were also there and moved our crews back further because it looked like one of the bears was coming down as of 10:45 a.m.

Animal control is also at the home monitoring and is asking neighbors in the area to stay inside.

What a sight to wake up to!

