Fort Hood soldiers honored by Lampasas mayor for their community outreach

FORT HOOD, Texas — A big part of being stationed at Fort Hood is being part of the community and soldiers with the 20th Engineer Battalion’s 937th Clearance Company are taking that mission seriously.

”I think that the community should know that we are more than just a weapon,” said SFC Nicholas Garcia, 20th Engineer Battalion. “That we are here to serve our nation in more ways than just at war and that we are capable of building relationships without violence.”

Whether it’s reading to elementary school kids, picking up trash in the community, or being part of the Lampasas Christmas parade, they are constantly showing their support for the Lampasas community.

Something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Lampasas Mayor TJ Monroe.

”It means a lot, to us as a community, that they’re here and that they’re willing to show up,” Monroe said.

For the Christmas parade they did more than just show up, they came in a decorated armored vehicle along with high tech equipment that the kids got a chance to try out.

It’s an annual tradition the soldiers are proud to be part of.

”It’s a great opportunity to show the community that ok, we do care about the kids in the community and it makes me happy,” said SPC Fritz Lormistois, 20th Engineer Battalion. “So, it’s a win-win situation.“

They are also happy they get to reach communities beyond Bell County.

”Further than just the local radius,” said SFC Garcia. “To be able to go out there and reach where we have veterans and where active-duty service members are currently living in Lampasas and support them as well.”

For their efforts in the Christmas parade, the mayor showed her gratitude with a certificate of appreciation.

”It does feel great. I will admit, it feels great. It feels awesome to know that you are appreciated for your work,” said SPC Lormistois.

They were happy to receive the certificate be they say it really is all about the community.