Fort Hood soldier killed in motorcycle crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier died late Thursday after an accident involving their motorcycle and an SUV, police said Friday.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

The accident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unresponsive male lying in the roadway,” Killeen police said in a news release. “Officers started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.”

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim dead at 10:07 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim’s black Harley Davidson was traveling west in the inside lane of Stan Schlueter Loop when a black Nissan Rogue traveling south on Hudson Drive “failed to yield right of way at a stop sign, entering the intersection causing the motorcycle to collide with the vehicle.”

The accident remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.