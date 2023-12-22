Year in Review: A look back at Fort Cavazos in 2023

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — A lot has happened at a local massive Army installation this year.

Possibly the most significant thing, was the name changing from Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos.

”The effort to rename and re-designate Fort Hood into Fort Cavazos was first of all driven by congress,” said Under Secretary of the Army, Hon. Gabe Camarillo, speaking at the name change ceremony in May.

“It was legislation that recognized that all of these installations have to reflect the clues that we have a country and those of the Army.”

In the end, it changed from a confederate general to a United States Army hero.

It was a controversial decision, but some veterans understood.

”Change is always going to hurt, but that’s the life of evolution,” said Commander of VFW Post 12209, Willie Keller, speaking after the ceremony.

“The military is going to evolve — we're not surviving in the same military that we had in the 70’s. It's a more modern day military and a different military than we had then.”

2023 came with national headlines with the investigation into the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz.

Officials determined there was no foul play in her death, but possible harassment was being investigated.

”We do not tolerate harassment,” said Commanding General of Fort Cavazos, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, speaking at a press conference in March.

“If anyone has information of previous or ongoing harassment of any type involving Ana or any soldier, I’d ask them to come forward with information.”

In May, Army specialist Craig Chamberlain went missing, but that outcome was different.

He was found alive in Killeen and received treatment for medical issues.

The massive installation also saw several of deployments and rotations to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin California.

They also hosted a revolutionary training exercise to cross large bodies of water.

Stay tuned to 25 News on air and online for any future updates or information regarding Fort Cavazos.