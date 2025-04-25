What a blast: Fort Cavazos captain runs fastest mile in bomb suit

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — A captain at Fort Cavazos set a Guinness World Record for the fastest one-mile run in a bomb suit.

Capt. Travis Chewning-Kulick, a commander of the 752nd Ordnance Company, ran the mile in 7 minutes and 4 seconds. He beat a 2017 record by 20 seconds.

Chewning-Kulick wore a 50-pound bomb suit for the challenge.

“Coming into today, I was a little nervous,” said Chewning-Kulick. “I am an avid runner, I run all the time. That gets your fitness up, but knowing what it feels like to have that helmet bouncing around on your head or the giant plate in the front is probably one of the most important things.”

Chewning-Kulick’s run still needs official verification by Guinness World Records. The process could take up to 6 months.

