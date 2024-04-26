Vietnam Veteran is honored decades after earning Distinguished Flying Cross

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Vietnam War was a bloody conflict that led to the deaths of over 58,000 American service members.

A number that could have been larger if it weren’t for the heroic acts carried out by then Army Captain and combat pilot, Terry Clark.

“When the medical evacuation ship was hit by enemy fire and forced down, Captain Clark risked his own life to place himself and his section in the direct line of enemy fire and remain there. So, as to provide a means of evacuation for the survivors of the crash,” an announcer at Captain Clark’s pinning ceremony said.

Those actions decades ago earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He earned it back then but only now did he get the ceremonial pinning of his medal he missed out on decades ago.

”Well, it brought back a lot of memories, obviously a lot of feelings but, it was kind of like bucket list thing,” Captain Clark said.

It’s memories he shares with his former copilot Arthur Jetter who flew with him that day.

”Every day, he impressed upon me what our mission was about,” Jetter said. “Just as I heard him explain it a little bit ago, we were there for those people on the ground.”

”My job was to protect those guys and the only way you’re going to stop me is to kill me,” Captain Clark said.

Everyone made it out safe that day and that’s why he has a message to the soldiers serving our country today.

”Remember, those are your brothers and sisters out there,” Captain Clark said. “They're not just somebody else and they would do it for you.”