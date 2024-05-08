U.S. soldier headed to Fort Cavazos detained in Russia on theft charges

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — A soldier who was reportedly headed to Fort Cavazos is being detained in Russia.

U.S. Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was detained on May 2 in a far east city in Russia on suspicion of stealing.

We don't know the details behind the claim, but his mother told ABC News he was visiting his girlfriend in Russia while on temporary leave before he was set to transfer back to Fort Cavazos.

State department officials have confirmed with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that efforts are being made to gain access to him but have been unsuccessful.

Black is being held in pretrial through July 1.