Refractive Eye Surgery being offered to soldiers at Fort Cavazos again

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Ophthalmology Clinic at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is reopening refractive eye surgery to some soldiers.

This is for active-duty service members who want to get lasik eye surgery to improve their vision.

It will now be open to service members serving in a variety of jobs ranging from infantry to special forces.

You will need to get approval from command and meet several qualifications such as, being at least 21 years old, not deploying for a minimum of 6 months, wearing glasses for more than a year, and no adverse personnel issues pending.

The goal is to enhance individual readiness and lethality.

A full list of qualifications can be found below.

Qualifications:



Active Duty for at least 6 months

Wearing glasses for at least a year

21 years or older

No planned deployments for 6 months

No adverse personnel actions pending

Command Approval

6 months left in the military after surgery

Priority 1 until further notice (see commander's memorandum)

Eligible Jobs: