Opposing voices clash over the firing squad execution of Fort Hood attacker Nidal Hasan

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — In just a few weeks, Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed by firing squad for his attack at Fort Hood 17 years ago.

But there are different opinions on the execution and the use of a firing squad.

Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, with the Execution Intervention Project, has been helping inmates on death row for years — personally sitting in 14 execution rooms. He told me that with Hasan's case having international eyes on it, everything sends a message.

"If we execute Nidal Hasan by firing squad, we are going to make him into the poster boy of terrorism all over the world," Hood said.

"It is clear to me that Secretary Hegseth and President Trump know their way around a microphone. But it is also very clear that they have no idea and have no understanding of an execution chamber," Hood said.

"Do we become monsters because his actions were monstrous? And if we perpetuate these firing squad executions, we become the monsters that we say we are punishing," Hood said.

Allen West, with the American Constitutional Rights Union, or ACRU, thinks the opposite. He told me he agrees with the execution for closure for the victims, but thinks it should have already taken place.

"If we don't continue to be vigilant and don't continue to remember these things that have happened, and of course, the survivors of what happened there in 2009 at Fort Hood, Texas, they still carry those scars and those memories themselves," West said.

"Expedite his execution. We don't need to wait around for December 3rd. As I stated, he should be taken to a rifle range there at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in the middle of the night, and the execution should be carried out," West said.

The execution is still set to happen at Fort Hood on December 3rd, but the President has decided it will not be live streamed as originally planned.

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