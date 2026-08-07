New leadership at Fort Hood as iconic veteran retires

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The III Armored Corps held a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Hood, welcoming a new senior enlisted leader and honoring the outgoing one.

Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer is retiring from the Army after 39 years of service. He spent the last three years leading the III Armored Corps.

During the ceremony, remarks from the podium reflected on his tenure.

"Today we honor that spirit. We recognize the outstanding leadership of Command Sergeant Major McDwyer and welcome Command Sergeant Major Light to this team."

McDwyer reflected on the goals he was given when he arrived and what the corps accomplished under his leadership.

"When I first arrived here, I was given a task, a few tasks to start with. First was to improve the corps lethality. Build the core staff into a deployable warfighting staff. Fix our defects and ensure we take care of our soldiers and families. I can positively say we have accomplished most of this, but we still need to continue to grow and improve to get better because our nation and our soldiers depend on us."

McDwyer, who has served continuously since 1988, holds a unique distinction as he departs.

"I've been in since 1988, and as I looked through the rolls, there's nobody that's been in longer than I have continuously. I am the oldest tanker and the oldest master gunner here."

His advice as he passes the torch: in the midst of the bad, remember the good.

"Your army is a great team. You've got great individuals and leaders here at Fort Hood, and we really do appreciate the support of all your communities mean a lot to us."

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. James Light said he plans to continue the active approach McDwyer took over the last three years.

"I've got to get out and about the formation and talk about the things we talked about here today, and deliver that promise to our soldiers across the border. There's a lot of NCOs out there that are hungry for mentorship and leadership, a lot of officers as well, and in order for us to drive our commander's priorities as far and as deep down the formation as they need to go, you have to be present in the formation to do that."

Light's second focus is community relations. His wife, Katheryn, spoke to the role surrounding communities and civilians play for soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.

"The partnership between the community and the installation is one that is paramount to make sure that soldiers and families have the best quality of life that they possibly can here."

Earlier this week, another leadership change came to the 1st Cavalry Division when Maj. Gen. Thomas Feltey relinquished his position and was promoted to lieutenant general at Fort Knox.

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