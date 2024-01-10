Mega Job Fair on Fort Cavazos draws thousands

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Transitioning out of the military can be scary, especially for those who don't know what they're going to do next.

That's why so many transitioning soldiers were at at the Mega Job Fair on post this week.

”We have 176 vendors — approximately 89,215 jobs available that are being offered today,” said Marketing Manager for the Fort Cavazos Transition Assistance Program, Jerry Hernandez.

“That includes training — some employers provide training for you and then you’re hired afterwards.”

Turnout turnout this year proved to be successful.

”Between 3,500 to 5,000 job seekers,” Hernandez said.

That was perfect for Specialist Deairhius Tiller, who is leaving the Army in February — his next career starts at the Mega Job Fair on Fort Cavazos.

”I wanted to look at the different job opportunities out here and see what’s out for me,” Spc. Tiller said.

“Especially doing what I used to do in the Army — related to it. I was looking for like fueling jobs, hazmat — just looking for careers for me to transition out.”

He found more options than he thought he would.

“Putting my name down and getting my name out there — the more people I know, the more people know me, the merrier — the more that opportunities open up.”

He even learned he was a bit behind on his transition tasks.

Thankfully the folks with Texas Workforce Solutions helped point him in the right direction.

"I was just trying to plug in, 'Hey, what about this, what about that'," said Military Transition Liaison for Texas Workforce Solutions, Alan Wedding.

"There are things he needs to do today to help him in his next life, and I could see he was scared because he just doesn’t know what he needs to do.”

Now, Tiller has a better understanding and said he was heading to get his medical records for the V.A. when he's finished at the Mega Job Fair.

Thousands of soldiers and family members are one step closer to a job or new career thanks to the folks at the Transition Assistance Program. Their next job fair is in June.