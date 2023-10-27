Local vets react to Fort Cavazos troops heading to the Middle East

KILLEEN, Texas — 900 troops from military bases across the U.S, including Fort Cavazos, have orders to deploy to the middle east.

Officials say they will not be going to Israel though.

Hundreds of service members that are packing bags for a deployment is sparking strong feelings for vets in Killeen who saw news coverage of recent attacks on U.S. troops in that area.

”It’s painful because, I mean, I've even called an Army recruiter and asked if I could join again,” said Tim Ferch, retired veteran and owner of the Thai Law food truck in Killeen. “They won’t let me.”

Ferch wants to join the fight and other vets feel this moment was inevitable.

”As a service member we train for this,” said Willie Keller, retired veteran and Commander of VFW Post 12209. “We don’t have a civilian mind set. That’s why we go to basic training. To train our mind from a civilian mind set to a military mind set. To be an active component and be useful for the armed forces.”

Seeing troops heading out brings back memories of day-to-day life deployed in the Middle East.

”I can remember me going to the back of the Water Buffalo, turning the water on and pouring it onto our boots because our feet were so hot.,” said Ferch. “It just gets so hot there.”

Other experiences while they were deployed come with warnings for the next soldier.

”Anything can be hostile” said Ferch. “That's what I want them to know because the minute that they think they’re making friends with somebody it could be a hostile.”

A simple message of safety and awareness of your surroundings.

”Trust your training and trust your leadership,” said Keller. “Showers, you're going to get it when you get it but, trust your training and trust your leadership. You know, we train for this.”

Fort Cavazos officials confirmed troops are deploying from here but can’t say anything else for security reasons.