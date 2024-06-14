III Corps celebrates the 249th birthday of the U.S. Army

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — The United States Army was established in 1775 and led by General George Washington.

This birthday marks 249 years of the Army protecting our nation and its allies.

A lot has changed since then and that includes our allies.

The significance of that change isn't lost on the Deputy Commanding General of the III Armored Corps, who happens to be a General in the British Army.

"If we think back to the history of where this came from, and the Commanding General gave a great speech about how much has changed since 1775. Once we were not allies and now here we are, serving alongside,” said Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, Deputy Commanding General, III Corps.

Roughly 570,000 current and former service members and their families are connected to Fort Cavazos alone and living in our community.

Fort Cavazos and the III Armored Corps are just a fraction of the soldiers and installations celebrating the history and birthday of the U.S. Army.