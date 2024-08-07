III Armored Corps, Fort Cavazos welcomes new leadership in Change of Command ceremony

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV — The III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos welcomed new commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral at the III Armored Corps headquarters on Wednesday.

Fort Cavazos also said farewell to Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe during a change of command ceremony.

Admiral was promoted to lieutenant general in a ceremony before the change of command.

Admiral takes the reins of America’s only armored corps following his command of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos.

Commissioned as an armor officer from the University of Kansas in 1994, he is no stranger to The Great Place. Most recently, he led the U.S. Army Task Force Pegasus, operating across Poland and the Baltic States.

“Having just returned from Europe and maintaining contact with 3rd Cavalry Regiment in South Korea, there’s no doubt we must maintain our focus on warfighting while taking care of our Soldiers, civilians and families each day,” Admiral said.

“To my teammates across III Armored Corps, you can count on me giving 100% effort and carrying out my duties as we work together to uphold the high standards our nation and the Army expect and deserve.”

The ceremony represented the end of Bernabe’s 22 months in command of the corps, and during his remarks, he took the time to thank the corps and the community.

“I am so grateful for my time with this amazing team,” Bernabe said.

“I’ve been so proud to call myself a Phantom Warrior, a member of Team Cavazos and a member of this great community.”

Bernabe’s next assignment is the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Germany.

Texas Rep. Brad Buckley (TX-54) stated, “General Admiral is going to do great things at The Great Place. He is an incredible leader. Our community is so fortunate to have him and his family here. We have one great leader leaving and another great leader stepping in. It’s what the Army does best, and I could not be prouder to be a member of this community today.”

The Fort Cavazos' civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army emeritus also commented on Admiral taking command.

“He's always been dedicated to his Soldiers, their families and our community,” Jean Shine, CASA emeritus and Fort Cavazos Good Neighbor, said.

“From the moment we met him years ago, his connection with us has been incredibly important.”