'Howdy Y'all' event introduces new Fort Cavazos soldiers and families to the community

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — MWR hosted their annual "Howdy Y’all" event, formally known as "Hood Howdy", to welcome new members of the Fort Cavazos community.

”To kind of expose the soldiers and families to what’s available in the community,” said Director of MWR Peter Craig.

“We have services from off post and the on-post community partners that come to really give the new folks in the community an idea of what’s going on and available.”

It was a welcomed opportunity for Katelyn Long, one military spouse new to Fort Cavazos.

”It should be included in a welcome packet,” Long said.

“This is an event that is available. People, especially in the military, we’re just exposed to this whole new environment. We don’t know what’s going on, what’s available, what resources there are for us or our kids.”

With dozens of booths ranging from local real estate and school districts to medical and job opportunities, attendees said it was well worth the trip.

Raquel Watson-DeShields is a new civilian employee at the Educations Center on Fort Cavazos.

”I’m very new so there’s a lot of resources that I don’t know and as a resource in the Education Center, it’s really good to know and point service members in the right direction,” Watson-DeShields said.

Even those who have come to past events are leaving knowing more, like Fort Cavazos Guidance Counselor Tanya Balderrama.

”I leave with something even better to provide to the soldiers,” Balderrama said.

"Just coming across the daily soldier and somebody needed a new place to live, try this realty company. Somebody wanted to get involved in activities, go try this.”

Howdy Y’all is a one stop shop for almost every resource military families and soldiers need, including spiritual guidance options.

The next event is scheduled for May of 2024.