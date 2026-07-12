FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks is hosting a youth football camp at Fort Hood, centered solely around military children.

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Houston Texans Woody Marks hosts football camp for military children at Fort Hood

For many military kids in the area, the camp is more than a summer activity. It is a chance to learn from an NFL running back who says giving back matters more than football itself.

"It's not about us, it's about the kids," Marks said.

Marks is leading drills while connecting with children whose families undergo constant change. He grew up in a military family and says he understands the challenges these families face.

"I know what these guys go through… from traveling, being around the world, you don't know where you're gonna be at," Marks said.

Marks says his experiences visiting military bases inspired him to bring a camp directly to military families in Texas. But beyond football, he wanted the kids to leave with something more meaningful.

"Football is football… but being a better person is what you wanna be," Marks said.

Fort Hood leaders say events like this give military children a chance to build friendships.

"Our military children are probably some of the most resilient children out there because they get moved around every two to three years," Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd Rhoades, Fort Hood garrison command sergeant major, said.

For Marks, making an impact in the Lone Star State is what matters most.

"The biggest thing that I wanna do is show my face and have fun with the kids," Marks said.

The camp runs through Sunday, July 12th. Event organizers say they aim to make it an annual tradition.

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