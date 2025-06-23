Fort Hood issues statement on security measures amid Iran action

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Lakicia R. Stokes issued the following statement to 25 News Monday:

“Fort Hood officials continuously monitor global events and routinely evaluate our security posture to ensure the safety and readiness of our Soldiers, families, and civilian workforce. In light of recent developments, appropriate measures have been taken. However, for operational security reasons, we do not discuss specific force protection actions.”

The spokesperson says more specific questions can only be handled by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.