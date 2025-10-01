Fort Hood: Heavy law enforcement presence, authorities search for theft suspect

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. Army Fort Hood issued an advisory notice of heavy law enforcement presence in the wooded area north of Tank Destroyer Boulevard, Clear Creek, Motor Pool Road and Legends way.

Authorities are searching for an individual that was involved in a property theft from the Clear Creek PX.

The description of the suspect is a Black man, around 5' 4", and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with OCP pants.

Please use caution in this area and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 911 or (254) 288-1170.