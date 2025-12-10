Fort Hood Army officer sentenced to 25 years for rape, child sexual abuse

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — An Army officer who was stationed at Fort Hood pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and other crimes during his court-martial Nov. 25 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center.

Capt. Adam W. Martin, 40, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Officer assigned to the 48th Chemical Brigade, III Armored Corps, pleaded guilty to 12 specifications of rape and sexual assault of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, and obstruction of justice.

The military judge sentenced Martin to 25 years in prison and a dismissal from the Army.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC) said Tuesday in a press release that Martin committed his crimes during various occasions starting in April 2021 through January 2025 while assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Fort Hood.

The victim in this case was a female minor family member. She reported the abuse to a school counselor when she returned to school from Christmas break in early 2025 when Martin was assigned to Fort Hood.

The counselor notified Child Protective Services who coordinated with agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) who initiated an investigation.

"The abuse suffered by the victim in this case lasted over four years of her life. When she reported the crimes, the accused was a company commander. The verdict and sentence in this case demonstrates that no rank can shield a criminal from accountability," Capt. Kristyn Dial, a prosecutor with the Fifth Circuit Army OSTC, said.

"Capt. Martin horrifically abused the victim for years on end, violating her both physically and emotionally, even attempting to convince her to recant when she outcried against him," Capt. Stacey Fernandez, a prosecutor with the III Armored Corps., said.

"The 25-year sentence speaks to the seriousness of his conduct, but also recognizes that by pleading guilty, the victim will not have to testify at trial," Fernandez added.

"The victim's bravery in coming forward to recount her trauma and share her story is truly remarkable," Army CID Special Agent in Charge, Lane Allen, said.

"This verdict highlights our ability to maximize our jurisdiction through persistence and collaboration, reaffirming Army CID's steadfast dedication to safeguarding children," Allen said.

Martin will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by Army CID's Central Texas Field Office and the Harker Heights Police Department.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.