Fort Cavazos solider arrested for alleged murder-for-hire scheme

CONNECTICUT (KXXV) — A Fort Cavazos soldier has been arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder to murder four people including two children.

Connecticut police said 31-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremiah Peikert was taken into custody on May 2 on charges of allegedly playing a role in the unsuccessful murder-for-hire scheme in 2022.

Authorities said Peikert's case is related to another case where his older brother, Joshua, who is currently incarcerated, allegedly asked his cellmate to find him a hitman to carry out the plan.

Records said the unidentified inmate later told investigators about the brothers' plot against a woman, her children, and her boyfriend.

Peikert was extradited to Connecticut where he is currently being held on a $500,000 dollar bond.