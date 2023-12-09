Fort Cavazos family gets free Christmas tree ahead of deployment

TEMPLE, Texas — The holiday spirit arrived on Fort Cavazos this week in the form of hundreds of Christmas trees.

A partnership with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and Fedex helped bring more than 600 trees to troops on post.

On Friday, soldiers E4 and below and their families were given free trees.

Summer Inwood with Fort Cavazos was at the event.

"The lower listed get first dibs because they are the most at risk for financial hardships," Inwood said.

"We want to make sure that we’re getting them the opportunity to get a tree for their house.”

It was a extra special moment for Wendy Montes and her family.

Montes says her husband, who's also a father, will be deployed sometime in early January.

She says right now, they just want to make memories together.

“It’s just a really nice thing that they’re doing today, and we got to share this memory with our son," Montes said.

"He’s [her husband] deploying so it’s really hard right now, and knowing that there’s other people here with us makes it a lot better."

She says she enjoys the feeling of community at the event while being among so many people she knows on post.

Families wrapped a line around Phantom Warrior Stadium to pick out the perfect tree.

This was the 26th year Trees for Troops has been put on, and now there are other opportunities for families to get trees.

All other D.O.D card holders can get one this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p,m. — it's all being done first come first serve, according to officials with Trees for Troops.