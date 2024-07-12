Fort Cavazos, community leaders welcome new Deputy Commanding General

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — III Corps has a new Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver.

Brigadier General Goeff Van Epps will help lead training for the 3rd Armored Corps, and he tells 25 News that training is constantly changing.

”We’re learning, we’re incorporating lessons from what we’re seeing in Ukraine,” Brig. Gen. Van Epps said.

“We're also doing a lot of experimentation with emerging capabilities that I think will really help us become a more capable and more lethal force."

Along with his mission to ensure II Corps soldiers are ready to answer the Nation’s call, he wants to be there for their families and his neighbors.

”I want the community to understand how integral they are to the success of the team here at Fort Cavazos,” Brig. Gen. Van Epps said.

“They play a huge role in supporting the soldiers, the families, the training environment, and making sure that this is a place that we’re able to maintain our readiness but that soldiers are attracted to.

”Several community members were there to meet the incoming general.

25 News caught up with civil rights group LULAC to hear their thoughts and asked, “You’re always out here meeting new leadership when there’s command changes. Why is that important to you?"

Not only just when we have new leadership,” said District 17 Director for LULAC, AnaLuisa Tapia.

“We want to continue the conversation. We started something — we were over there protesting on the corner of Fort Hood St. and Rancier in 2020, advocating for Vanessa Guillen.”

That helped sparked a national cry for change and a battle LULAC is still fighting.

”Now we’re in 2024 and we also want to advocate for the Brandon Caserta Act that has to do with mental health care."

Brig. Gen. Van Epps told 25 News he is eager to get to work.