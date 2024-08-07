Faces of Fort Cavazos: Demarcus McMillan is taking the Army's basketball team to new heights

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV — Demarcus McMillan is a Chief Warrant Officer 2 with the 61st Quartermaster Battalion and now, the Assistant Coach for the All Army Basketball team.

His story begins in Newport News, Virginia.

”It had it’s moments but I learned a lot out there,” said CW2 McMillan.

“It toughened me up and got me ready for you know, life.“

Part of that life is following his family legacy of military service.

”A lot of my cousins are in the Army,” said CW2 McMillan.

“So, I took their path. We all grew up with my uncle Timmins and he was always preparing us and training us for the Army, we just didn’t know it.”>

He also grew up playing basketball and has been coaching the team at Fort Cavazos with a style all his own.

”My coaching style is a little different,” said CW2 McMillan.

“I’m very aggressive, high up-tempo offense, I’m really hard on my players but I love my players. My coaching style is a lot different than most coaches.”

His players said he the bast man for the job and happy to hear he is moving up to the All Army team.

”I was proud of him,” said Sgt. Akeem Echols, a player on McMillan’s team. “I believed he deserved it. He put in a lot of work with the team and units to get us ready for the season. So, I think he deserved it.”

McMillan said his players are his driving force and he has a message for them

”Thank you for allowing me to train, coach, and mentor you,” said CW2 McMillan.

His players have a message to their rivals.

”Go Army beat Navy, we’re coming for gold this year,” said Sgt. Echols.