Faces of Fort Cavazos: Charles Schwartzman is making sure soldiers get the latest equipment

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — This is the story of Joseph “Charles” Schwartzman, a retired U.S. Army veteran and Chief of Force Integration for III Corps and Fort Cavazos,

He may be a Central Texas neighbor now, but his story begins in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

”We had a meat packing plant there in Albuquerque,” Schwartzman said.

“That was the family business for as long as I can remember, and I thought that was what I was going to end up doing.”

At 17-years-old, he decided he wanted to do something else and chose to enlist in the Army instead.

”Enlisted first, unassigned Airborne Ranger,” Schwartzman said.

“I was one of the original or first members of 3rd Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, now Fort Moore.”

He left the Army for a short time to pursue higher education, becoming a police officer for a while before getting commissioned as an Army officer through an ROTC program.

He retired from the Army in 2009 to spend more time with his children.

It wasn’t long before he landed back at III Corps.

”When I retired, I was asked to consider a position in III Corps staff as a civilian,” Schwartzman said.

“I said yes.”

Now, he works right alongside the next generation of soldiers and makes sure they are supplied with the latest and greatest.

”I’m the Chief of Force Integration,” Schwartzman said.

“I coordinate and synchronize the fielding new equipment, and training of new equipment for III Corps units — both here at Fort Cavazos, Fort Bliss, Fort Carson, and Fort Sill.”

III Corps soldiers who work with him say he is the perfect man for the job.

”Charles contributes a lot,” said MAJ Contanya Ravin, who works with Schwartzman.

“He is like the focal point of information — he bridges the gap between sections, he also does event planning with his wife — so he's always on the go.”

Schwartzman and his wife are the owners of Milestone Memories and Events in Killeen.

It is a full-service event planning and rental company — Schwartzman says it's another way he and his family came be part of the community.

Schwartzman said he misses his time in uniform, but working for III Corps and supporting the next generation of soldiers gives him a way to continue that service.